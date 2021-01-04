Thumbs Up
Mississippi State won its second game in a row for the first time this season. And for the second game in a row, MSU also rushed for over 100 yards. Running back Jo’quavious Marks established the run early with a 28-yard touchdown run on the first running play of the game.
Thumbs Down
Post-game, Mississippi State and Tulsa got into a huge brawl involving most members of each team, with multiple players throwing punches and kicks. No punishments have been announced by either team yet.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing our GameDay scouting report)
Take advantage of the opt out: With Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins out, MSU was efficient enough in the passing game to keep the chains moving.
Run the ball again: Mississippi State eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the second time this season. MSU finished with 30 rushes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 4.1 yards per rush. Marks led all rushers with 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Don’t let RBs break tackles: Tulsa’s RB duo of Corey Taylor (20-85-1) and Deneric Prince (8-41-1)did what they could to help the Golden Hurricane.
MVP
MSU freshman Lideatrick Griffin finished with four kickoff returns for 138 yards. He also had two catches for 17 yards and a TD in the fourth quarter.
Bottom Line
After winning two-straight and four total games with a mostly freshman team, the future looks bright But while it was a nice win, it will be overshadowed by the brawl until Mike Leach or the university announces player punishments.