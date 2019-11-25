Thumbs Up
Fred Peters had four tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and an interception.
Shawn Preston Jr. made a team-high eight tackles in his first career start.
The Bulldogs totaled 577 yards – including 372 on the ground – and scored six touchdowns.
Thumbs Down
It took MSU until its third drive to produce points.
Six players were suspended for Saturday’s game due to a violation of team rules
Might’ve been the least attended game the Bulldogs have had in over a decade.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Work on passing
State’s passing game remains a work in progress heading into the final week of the regular season. Tommy Stevens started the game 1 of 7 for 1 yards in the first quarter and Stephen Guidry dropped at least three passes.
Avoid injuries
Linebacker Erroll Thompson, defensive end Marquiss Spencer, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips and cornerback Jarrian Jones all left Saturday’s game with injuries but most were able to return to the field later on.
Get youngsters involved
The Bulldogs still had their starters in at the beginning of the fourth quarter but finally went to the bench for the final 10 or so minutes.
MVP
RB Kylin Hill led the team in both rushing and receiving. Hill carried 16 times for 153 yards – his seventh 100-yard game this season – and also caught three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
The junior from Columbus is 176 yards shy of the school’s single-season rushing record.
Bottom Line
Mississippi State needs a win over Ole Miss in Thursday’s Egg Bowl in order to extend its program-record bowl streak to 10. A loss could potentially lead to a coaching change for the Bulldogs.
Logan Lowery