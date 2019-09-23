Thumbs Up
The Bulldogs’ defense produced a pick-6 on the first possession of the game and only gave up one touchdown.
Leading by eight with less than five minutes left, MSU orchestrated a touchdown drive which included a key 49-yard run by Garrett Shrader on third down.
The Bulldogs extended their streak of takeaways to 20 straight games.
Thumbs Down
Willie Gay Jr. was picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and was ejected before halftime.
State’s defense missed far too many tackles.
Shrader turned the ball over twice in field goal range.
Kansas State’s average field position as its own 41-yard line.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Show some discipline
Penalties were a major problem for Mississippi State in last year’s loss in Lexington, committing 16 for a loss of 139 yards. The Bulldogs were only flagged five times for 45 yards on Saturday.
Ground and pound
Shrader and Kylin Hill each eclipsed 100 yards on the ground. Shrader carried 11 times for 125 yards and Hill had 120 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts. It was the fifth MSU has had two players run for over 100 yards in the same game under Joe Moorhead.
Stay healthy Stevens
Quarterback Tommy Stevens’ right shoulder kept him sidelined on Saturday but Shrader fared fine in his first career start as a true freshman.
MVP
Kylin Hill ran for more than 100 yards for the fourth straight game to start the season.
The junior from Columbus became the first Bulldog to accomplish that feat in the last 29 years. He ranks third nationally with 551 yards.
Bottom Line
Perhaps Shrader summed it up best: “It was not the prettiest but we got it done. It felt good to win.”
Logan Lowery