Thumbs Up
Tommy Stevens completed his first nine pass attempts as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 lead.
There were only three combined penalties called. Two flags were on MSU for a loss of 10 yards.
Defensive tackle James Jackson was notified on Tuesday that he would be moving to center and then ended up snapping for most of the game.
The Bulldogs did not turn the ball over on offense and Tucker Day had another solid day punting the ball.
Thumbs Down
Four players from the depth chart were suspended for a second straight week.
Stevens was injured with just over five minutes remaining before halftime and did not return to the game.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Beat the heat
State players seemed to be dropping like flies, but it had more to do with injuries than the heat. However, it was the second-hottest home kickoff for the Bulldogs since 1990 at 94 degrees.
Maintain balance
Mississippi State remained its offensive balance for a second straight week despite true freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader running the show for a majority of the snaps. The Bulldogs finished with 210 rushing yards and 176 passing yards.
Turnover trend
MSU’s defense forced three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble recovery – to extend its streak of creating at least one turnover to 18 straight games. C.J. Morgan and Martin Emerson each had an interception and Tyler Williams fell on a fumble after a Marquiss Spencer strip sack.
MVP
RB Kylin Hill eclipsed the century mark for the second straight game. Hill had 14 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown and also caught a pair of passes for 19 yards. It was a blessing for the Bulldogs to be able to hand the ball off to him after Stevens sustained his injury.
Bottom Line
It was a solid win for the Bulldogs – but it may have been a costly one, depending on the severity of Stevens’ injury.
Logan Lowery