Thumbs Up
The Rebels scored 20 of their 27 points in the game’s last 17 minutes, 15 seconds when quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral were rotating even on the same possessions.
Plumlee rushed for 143 yards, his third-straight 100-yard game.
Thumbs Down
The Rebels were unable to pressure Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant.
Missouri had 233 rushing yards, a season-high for an Ole Miss opponent. The Rebels gave up touchdown runs of 41 and 54 yards as Missouri took control with 16 points in little more than 8 minutes of the third quarter.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Bother Bryant
Bryant was rarely uncomfortable as he completed 23 of 35 passes for 329 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Rebels managed just one sack and one pressure against him.
Bryant’s availability for the game had been somewhat in question after a knee injury against Troy seven days prior.
Take it away, take it away
The Rebels were plus-1 in turnover margin.
Run, Run, Run
The Rebels were erratic here, and sometimes negated their success with penalties, such as a holding call against receiver Miles Battle when Plumlee ran for a 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Ole Miss had only 118 rushing yards through three quarters as Missouri built a 35-14 lead.
MVP
Elijah Moore. The sophomore slot receiver had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Bottom Line
While Plumlee accounted for all four Ole Miss touchdowns – two passing, two rushing – teams have shown an ability to adjust to him. Both he and Corral need to play moving forward.
Parrish Alford