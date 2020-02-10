Looking Back: After losing eight of its previous nine Ole Miss won back-to-back SEC games for the first time this season and did so in dominant fashion against South Carolina (84-70) and Florida (68-51).
Looking Ahead: The Rebels conclude a three-game homestand Tuesday night at 6 against rival Mississippi State on ESPNU. They play at Kentucky Saturday at 1. That game will air on an ESPN network yet to be determined.
Who’s Hot: Senior guard Breein Tyree scored 61 points for the week getting a career-high 38 against South Carolina and 23 against Florida. He was 21 for 40 from the floor, 7 for 11 from 3-point range.
Who’s Not: Three Ole Miss reserves combined for just one basket in 30 minutes of play against Florida. Austin Crowley, Bryce Williams and Antavion Collum also combined for three rebounds and four assists.
NET Ranking Watch: Ole Miss was at No. 92 in the NCAA NET rankings on Sunday, up 10 spots from last week at this time.
Bottom Line: Ole Miss had its best defensive game against Florida but against South Carolina showed the continuing struggle to guard dribble penetration that must be corrected before “winning February,” as coach Kermit Davis has challenged his team, becomes realistic.