Looking Back: The Rebels lost big at Tennessee, 71-43, on Tuesday but rebounded for their first SEC win, 70-60, at Georgia on Saturday.
The win ended a string of six losses and was the Rebels’ first in 2020.
Looking Ahead: The Rebels are at home on Tuesday night at 8 against No. 16 Auburn. The game will air on ESPNU. They are back on the road Saturday at LSU which remains unbeaten in conference play. It’s an 11 a.m. tip in Baton Rouge on ESPN2.
Who’s Hot: While Breein Tyree remains the hottest scorer with 18 points at Tennessee and 20 at Georgia, Khadim Sy showed some signs of warmth against the Bulldogs with 16 points.
Who’s Not: Devontae Shuler played better at Tennessee with 11 points but drifted off again at Georgia with three points on 1 for 5 shooting.
NET Rankings Watch: Ole Miss was No. 107 in the NCAA’s most recent release, up 18 spots after the win over Georgia.
Bottom Line: Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis is still looking for consistent scoring help for Tyree. The Rebels aren’t as bad as their 0-5 SEC start made them look, but they’re not good enough to win many more SEC games if offense remains Tyree and little else.
Parrish Alford