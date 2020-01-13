Looking Back: The Rebels lost twice, falling 57-47 at Texas A&M on Tuesday and 76-72 at home against Arkansas on Saturday.
Looking Ahead: The Rebels play at Florida on Tuesday at 6 and are at home against LSU on Saturday night at 7.
Who’s Hot: Senior guard Breein Tyree had 26 points against Texas A&M and 27 against Arkansas. He was 18 for 39 (46.1 percent) from the floor for the week. He was 6 for 13 from 3-point range in College Station and 2 for 3 from the arc against the Razorbacks. Tyree is the SEC’s fifth-leading scorer at 17.8 points a game.
Who’s Not: Juco transfer center Khadim Sy played only 19 minutes against Arkansas and not because of foul trouble. Sy was 2 for 7 from the floor for two games.
NET Ranking: Ole Miss is at No. 99 in the NCAA’s official rankings, down 10 spots from its previous spot.
Bottom Line: Defense was better against Arkansas, but shooting remains a struggle. The Rebels are getting too much of their offense from Tyree right now. Passing and fluid movement are not what they need to be. It’s as if the Rebels plug one leak, and another appears.