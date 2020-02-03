Looking Back: The Rebels lost 83-82 in double overtime at home against No. 17 Auburn then lost 73-63 at No. 22 LSU in a game that wasn’t as close as that sounds.
Ole Miss has a sub-.500 overall record for the first time under coach Kermit Davis.
Looking Ahead: The Rebels take on South Carolina Wednesday at 6 in the first of three-straight home games. They face Florida on Saturday at 1 and close the homestand Feb. 11 in a 6 p.m. start against Mississippi State. The South Carolina game will air on the SEC Network, the Florida game on ESPN or ESPN2.
Who’s Hot: Davis has called most of the season for most consistency from junior point guard Devontae Shuler. As Auburn and LSU worked to take away Breein Tyree • each holding him to single-digit scoring – Shuler responded with back-to-back career-highs with 26 points against Auburn and 28 against LSU.
Who’s Not: Sophomore forward Blake Hinson went into the LSU game as the Rebels’ second-leading scorer at 11.2 points a game. He did not score in Baton Rouge, held to 0 for 6 shooting, 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
NET Ranking Watch: In spite of the losses Ole Miss is No. 110 in the NET ranking, down two spots for the week but 15 spots ahead of where it was before winning at Georgia on Jan. 25.
Bottom Line: Shuler’s surge is welcome, but as teams have been able to take away Tyree the Rebels are still left without a dynamic backcourt scoring duo. That’s always been a requirement for this team to maximize its potential for the season and something it hasn’t had much at all.
