Looking Back: The Rebels lost twice, 71-57 at Florida and 80-76 at home against LSU. For the second-straight home game the Rebels had the lead in the second half.
Looking Ahead: The Rebels play at Tennessee on Tuesday night at 8 and at Georgia on Saturday at 4:30. Both games will air on the SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Senior guard Breein Tyree did not play at Florida because of lower back pain. He scored a career-high 36 points against LSU, third-straight game with at least 26 points. It was the second time this season Tyree has scored 30-plus points, the ninth time he’s scored 20-plus points.
Who’s Not: Junior guard Devontae Shuler continues to struggle. He hit a couple of 3-pointers against LSU but for the week was 4-for-14 from the floor.
NET Ranking Watch: Ole Miss is at No. 111 in the latest release of the NCAA’s NET Rankings.
Bottom Line: The Rebels continue to defend well and play with energy for periods of time. They can’t seem to put together 40 minutes, and often new problems arise … such as 9-for-19 free throw shooting against LSU.
Parrish Alford