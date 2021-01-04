Thumbs Up
The Ole Miss defense allowed season-lows in points (20) and total yards (369). It was only the second time it gave up fewer than 400 yards.
The Rebels got a tackle for loss and a sack on back-to-back plays to force a turnover on downs before running out the clock.
The Ole Miss offense amassed almost 500 yards and had no turnovers in spite of missing key contributors Elijah Moore, Kenny Yeboah, Jerrion Ealy and Braylon Sanders.
Thumbs Down
A late missed PAT kick put the outcome in doubt.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing our GameDay scouting report)
Protect Corral: The Ole Miss quarterback was sacked just twice and was able to stay in rhythm most of the day while passing for 344 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.
Run the football: The Rebels had some nice gains, but the run game was inconsistent.
Freshman Henry Parrish averaged 3.7 yards per rush, and Jarod “Snoop” Conner got 33 of his 43 yards on one play.
The group was clearly missing Ealy.
Find Fryfogle: Indiana was clearly lacking at quarterback from what it had been most of the season, but the Rebels were able to shadow IU’s play-making receiver. The Rebels limited Ty Fryfogle – son of former Ole Miss player Trey Fryfogle – to three catches for 34 yards.
MVP
Linebacker Jacquez Jones. The Rebels’ beleaguered defense made a lot of big plays, and Jones finished with 13 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Bottom Line
The absence of injured starting quarterback Michael Penix affected the IU offense, but the Rebels also were missing key players.
It hasn’t taken quarterbacks of all-star caliber to hurt Ole Miss much of this season, but the Rebels played well defensively and earned their first win over a ranked opponent under Lane Kiffin.