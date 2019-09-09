Thumbs Up
The offense showed vast improvement, and the defense, after an impressive opener against Memphis, showed consistency by putting two good games together.
The Rebels controlled the temp of the game, and when things got a little sketchy after a bizarre fumble return for a touchdown by the Razorbacks, Ole Miss answered with a touchdown of its own.
The Rebels ran the ball 68 percent of the time on 77 plays to total 237 yards. They were especially effective late when the burned clock and iced the game.
Thumbs Down
The offense fumbled twice. Quarterback Matt Corral and his receivers looked out of sync early in the game.
The defense dominated the Arkansas run game, holding Rakeem Boyd to 67 yards on 17 carries, but gave up 300 passing yards, 200 in the second half.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Start Fast
A three-and-out to start the game created a flashback to last week’s disastrous first half at Memphis. The Rebels regrouped, though, and drove 85 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown on their second possession.
Stay assignment-sound
Another good effort here as the defense limited busts, tackled in space and pursued as a team.
Be creative with play calling
Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez used much more pre-snap motion than he showed at Memphis, and it paid dividends in getting wide with the football, but it also helped create space inside for Scottie Phillips and Jarod “Snoop” Conner.
MVP
Elijah Moore, the sophomore slot receiver, had seven catches for a career-high 130 yards with touchdown catches of 2 and 46 yards.
Bottom Line
The offense had to make big strides to get the win, and it did.
A 2-0 start would have been great, but at 1-1 the Rebels have a conference win in their pocket and a possible path to six wins and a bowl game is still on the table.
Parrish Alford