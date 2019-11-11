Thumbs Up
The Rebels ran for 447 yards and gained 606 total yards. They held the Aggies to 193 total yards and no touchdowns. New Mexico State averaged just 2.8 yards per rush. Ole Miss was 6 for 6 on red zone opportunities and finished four of those possessions with touchdowns.
Thumbs Down
Though they lost possession just once, the Rebels fumbled twice.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our Game Day edition)
Don’t turn it over
The Rebels were minus-1 in turnover margin after a fumble by freshman running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner, but they were dominant in their other possessions, and the give-away was never a factor.
Hit your marks in the run game
The rushing yards were the most in one game for Ole Miss in 57 years. Blocking was mostly efficient, and backs ran with physicality.
Cover somebody
The Rebels held the Aggies almost 100 passing yards below their average. New Mexico State had no passing play as long as 15 yards.
MVP
John Rhys Plumlee. The freshman quarterback rushed 12 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns and was 11 for 17 passing for 124 yards. With 777 yards rushing this fall, he passed Mico McSwain (612, 2005) to became the Rebels’ top rushing freshman for a season regardless of position.
Bottom Line
The Rebels did what they had to do, and that’s execute your schemes and control the game throughout.