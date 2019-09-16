Thumbs Up
For a second-straight week, the Rebels were able to run the ball with a lead in the fourth quarter.
Jerrion Ealy set a freshman school single-game record with 273 all-purpose yards.
Scottie Phillips rushed for 103 yards, and quarterback Matt Corral completed 21 of 30 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
The Rebels were plus-2 in turnover margin.
Thumbs Down
While limiting the Lions to 66 rushing yards for the game, the Ole Miss defense failed to set the edge on a handful of rushing plays, two of which went for easy touchdowns of 14 and 20 yards.
Receivers were often open against the Ole Miss secondary, and Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Chason Virgil had time to throw.
Corral was sacked and fumbled deep in his end of the field twice. The second was recovered by Southeastern Louisiana at the Ole Miss 9 and led to a quick touchdown.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Impose your will
The Rebels were inconsistent in sustaining drives and were unable to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter when they had reached a first-and-goal from the 5.
Collapse the pocket
Virgil, who passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, did a good job of getting the ball out of his hands quickly. Even when he didn’t, he wasn’t pressured consistently. Ole Miss was credited with two sacks and four pressures.
Do your job
There was not enough of this along the offensive line. The Rebels struggled with Southeastern’s shifting defensive fronts.
MVP
Jerrion Ealy, the freshman running back, had 95 yards rushing, 6 yards receiving and 172 kick return yards. His impact grows each week.
Bottom Line
The Rebels found a way to win. Sometimes the SEC vs. FCS game plays out this way, which usually means a lack of focus. Ole Miss will need to play more like it did against Arkansas to have a shot to beat Cal at home this week.
Parrish Alford