Thumbs Up
The Rebels rushed for 413 yards, their most against an SEC opponent since getting 443 against Vanderbilt in 1979. The Ole Miss defense held Vanderbilt to 62 rushing yards and 264 total yards.
Vanderbilt was just 2 for 17 on third-down conversions.
The Rebels did not have a turnover.
Thumbs Down
Ole Miss gained 279 rushing yards on five plays so had just 134 yards on 39 other rushing attempts.
The Rebels did not force a turnover.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Stay in Pinkney’s pocket
Vanderbilt’s big tight end was targeted seven times but had just one catch for 7 yards. Vanderbilt had just 202 passing yards, only the second time this season Ole Miss has held an opponent to fewer than 300 passing yards.
Slow down Vaughn
The Commodores rushed for 62 yards after adjusted yardage. Senior running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn had just 69 yards on 18 attempts, his lowest output of the season.
Run the football
Big plays helped Ole Miss excel on the ground.
MVP
Lakia Henry, the Rebels’ junior college transfer at inside linebacker, appears to be hitting his stride. He’s had double-figure tackles the last two weeks including 15 against Vanderbilt. He also had a sack and a pressure.
Bottom Line
Freshman QB John Rhys Plumlee has big-play potential on every snap, but for two weeks teams have slowed his production by the second quarter. Run-game explosions such as the Rebels enjoyed against Vanderbilt will be harder to find in the weeks ahead. The Rebels, whether with Plumlee or someone else, will need to get more production from their passing game.
Parrish Alford