Thumbs Up
Jace Christmann kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal.
Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole II each had an interception in the end zone.
Thumbs Down
The Bulldogs’ quarterbacks were sacked seven times and threw three interceptions.
Kylin Hill only rushed for 13 yards on 11 carries.
MSU managed only 267 yards, with 132 in the fourth quarter.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Start stronger
For the second game in a row, State got off to a sluggish start. The result of the Bulldogs’ first three drives were two 3-and-outs and an interception.
Abandon all hope
Tennessee hadn’t won an FBS game in 336 days but kept an announced crowd of 85,462 engaged by controlling the line of scrimmage all afternoon. Volunteer fans celebrated that victory as if they’d won a championship.
Takeaway trend
Dantzler and Cole’s interceptions in the end zone kept things from getting ugly for Mississippi State early. Despite those picks, the Bulldogs still managed to lose the turnover battle.
MVP
LB Erroll Thompson made a season-high 13 tackles against the Vols, one of which was for a loss. Thompson is now second on the team with 44 stops along with a pass deflection and a fumble recovery.
Bottom Line
Prior to Saturday, Tennessee’s only win this season was against FCS opponent Chattanooga and had already been beaten by Georgia State at home. That was a bad, bad loss for the Bulldogs which now brings Joe Moorhead’s job in question as well as keeping the team’s bowl streak alive in the second half of the season.
Logan Lowery