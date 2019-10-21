Thumbs Up
The Ole Miss defense showed improvement against the pass by limiting Texas A&M quarterback to Kellen Mond to fewer than 200 passing yards.
The Rebels showed their running back depth and gained 250 yards on the ground, becoming the first A&M opponent to surpass 200 yards.
Thumbs Down
The Rebels were unable to capitalize on two first-half turnovers forced and were unable to get points on two scoring opportunities in the third quarter. The first of those possessions, when they could have stretched a 14-10 lead, ended with a John Rhys Plumlee fumble and defensive touchdown for the Aggies.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our Game Day edition)
Cover Somebody
Young cornerbacks Deantre Prince and Keidron Smith each has a pass break-up.
Defensive end Austrian Robinson and linebacker Donta Evans each had an interception.
The Rebels were giving up 300.4 passing yards a game and held Missouri to 172.
Wrap Up
Tackling was an issue in last week’s 38-27 loss at Missouri but was improved against A&M.
Clean Up
The Rebels had seven penalties for 65 yards, still too many, and did not convert offensively at key points in the game.
MVP
Sam Williams. The junior outside linebacker had five tackles, 1½ sacks and two pressures.
Bottom Line
The improvement with this team is evident. It is also relearning how to win and needs to get over the hump at crunch time. With Auburn and LSU still on the schedule and the Rebels needing three wins in four games to reach bowl eligibility, postseason seems unlikely.
Parrish Alford