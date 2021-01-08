TUPELO – Tupelo’s girls took the fight to Olive Branch after halftime, and that made all the difference.
Mikayla Riley had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Lady Wave knocked off the reigning Class 6A state champs, 55-50, in the Division 1-6A opener for both teams Friday night.
No. 6-ranked Tupelo (8-4) has had trouble closing out close games this season, with its four losses coming by a total of 10 points.
“Tonight I felt like it showed their growth, responding to the adversity where we got down twice, and we were able to come back and take the lead and actually go up double digits on them that second half,” coach Matt Justice said.
The Lady Wave were trailing 33-24 early in the third quarter when the momentum suddenly shifted. They went on a 16-0 run, holding the Lady Conquistadors (10-1) scoreless for nearly seven minutes and taking a 40-35 lead into the fourth.
Riley scored nine of her team’s 18 points in the third quarter as Tupelo started to successfully attack Olive Branch’s full-court press, which had proved problematic in the first half.
“We had read the press, coach gave us a better plan, and we came out and set it up,” Riley said. “Reading the press better, we got through it, and we got the ball up the court, and we got some points.”
The lead swelled to 48-37 on a Riley layup with 5:35 left in the game. Olive Branch whittled away but could get no closer than five points.
Addison Howell led the Lady Quistors with 16 points, while Rhema Pegues had 11. As a team, Olive Branch shot 17 of 55 (31%) from the field and 13 of 25 (52%) from the free throw line.
Tupelo made 22 of 45 (48.9%) from the floor, including 12 of 19 (63.2%) in the second half.
“Foul trouble got us early, but every time we were able to get it in the half court, we were able to get what we wanted,” Justice said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Olive Branch went up 33-24 with 7:02 left in the third and didn’t score again until there were 6 seconds left in the period.
Point Maker: Riley shot 7 of 10 from the field, and she scored 18 of her points in the second half.
Talking Point: “They had more intensity, they wanted it more, and hats off to them.” – Olive Branch coach Jason Thompson