RIPLEY • Joe Hunsucker had his team practicing penalty kicks late on Thursday afternoon following practice, and his decision paid off in a big way.
Ripley and Itawamba AHS ended regulation and both overtime periods tied 1-1, sending the game into penalty kicks, where the Tigers won 4-3 to claim the 2-1 victory in the Class 4A second-round playoff match on Friday night.
The Tigers (17-3) advance to their second-straight North finals next Tuesday, where they host Pontotoc.
“I’m proud of the way our guys fought,” said Hunsucker. “Even though we didn’t play our best game, we still won and I’m happy about that.”
In the penalty kicks, each team saw three of its first four kicks go in for goals. Luke Yarbrough, Ryder Grubbs and Evan Conner each scored for the Indians (15-5). Ripley's Alan Rangel, Jhasiel Baustista and Eduardo Munoz matched them with their chances.
Ahmed Alhidany's kick sailed just outside the right post for Itawamba, setting up the game-winning kick for Ripley's Mauricio Chairez.
“I had all the confidence in the world in him,” said Hunsucker. “We picked our five last night at practice. Mauricio is a junior, who’s been in the battles, and I knew whenever he stepped up he was going to sink it.”
Seeing Alhinday's miss just moments before his kick, Chairez admitted to feeling the added pressure.
“I was really nervous but I knew I had to make it because I was scared of what would happen if I didn’t,” said Chairez. “I had to overcome the mind and do what I was supposed to do.”
After a sloppy first half that led to a 0-0 tie, IAHS struck first in the second half off a corner set from Yarbrough that found Grubbs, who punched it in for the 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute.
Running low on time, Ripley's aggressive approach was rewarded with a foul inside the box, setting up Rangel for the penalty kick, tying the match at 1-1 in the 71st minute.
“That’s all you can ask for as a coach, is to come out here and compete, and at the end of the day to have a chance. That’s what they did,” said IAHS coach Randy Earnest, who led his program to its first playoff appearance. “You hate to see either team lose a game like this where they just lay it all on the line.”