JACKSON – Jesus Ruedas put on a show, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the three-time defending champs.
Raymond beat Ripley, 63-46, in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 4A state tournament on Monday night at the Mississippi Coliseum. Ripley (28-4) is eliminated, while Raymond (25-7) advances to play Greenwood in the 4A state championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ole Miss.
Ruedas finished with 26 points, three steals and one assist.
“As bad as we had played offensively, I kept looking up and we were only down six, eight or 10,” Ripley coach Adam Kirk said. “We just couldn’t get a run together and couldn’t hit shots. I didn’t think we were taking terrible shots, we just couldn’t get anything consistently to go down. It was frustrating.”
Ruedas scored six of Ripley’s 10 points in the first quarter, and Raymond led 17-10. The Tigers then stormed back and took a 25-23 lead with 2:47 left in the half, but the Rangers finished the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.
Ruedas had 15 of Ripley’s 25 points.
“I knew he wasn’t going to go down without a fight,” Kirk said of Ruedas. “It wouldn’t have mattered if we were down 20 points with 20 seconds left, he’s still going to be playing the same as he would if we were up 20. … It’s his personality. There’s nothing he does anymore that surprises me because he works so hard.”
Raymond opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and two mid-range shots, and Ripley was held without a field goal and only three free throws in the quarter. Raymond led 40-28.
Ruedas and Cam Rucker helped cut the Raymond lead to six points, 43-37, with 6:26 left in the game, but two quick layups and a technical foul pushed the Raymond lead back to 12 points.