OXFORD – The Ripley seniors exorcised three years' worth of demons on Thursday night.
After seeing their last three seasons end in heartbreak, Ripley’s seniors capped their careers with a state championship win.
The Lady Tigers lost to Lafayette in the 2017 state championship, lost to McComb in the 2018 quarterfinals, then lost to Louisville in the 2019 state championship.
But all of those bad memories disappeared as they beat Moss Point, 37-30, in the MHSAA Class 4A state championship game held at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
The win gave Ripley its third state championship in program history and the first since 2011.
“I think it’s surreal,” Ripley senior Summer Kirkman said. “When we came out here we were like, ‘There’s no way we are losing.’ We came out with a mindset that we had to win this game. … This was our last year, our last chance, and we knew we had to take it.”
Ripley (32-2) had the tough task of facing Louisiana Tech signee Robyn Lee, but the Lady Tigers’ defense held strong in the first half. Ripley took a 4-1 lead after the first quarter and then led 11-10 at halftime.
Lee was 1 of 10 from the floor at the half and Moss Point (25-8) was 2 of 16 from the floor. Lee and company were held without a field goal for the first 12 minutes and 10 seconds of the game.
“All eyes on No. 5, right,” Ripley coach Steve Willey said. “She’s a great player and La. Tech got a good one. You have to bring pressure from different places and sag off different places. You just can’t let good players like that turn loose.”
Lee scored all 20 points for Moss Point in the second half, but Ripley stayed ahead in the third quarter behind River Adams and Amelya Hatch. Adams scored six points and Hatch scored four, including a layup in the closing seconds to put Ripley up 27-23 going into the fourth.
Kirkman hit a 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter to put Ripley up 30-25, and Ripley’s defense picked up and held Lee without a basket for 5:09 of game time.
Ripley was held without a field goal for the rest of the game, but Hatch, Adams and Siarra Jackson went a combined 7 of 8 from the free throw line to keep Ripley ahead.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Kirkman hit a 3-pointer to put Ripley up 30-25 with 7:00 left in the fourth quarter. Moss Point didn’t score for over five minutes after.
Point Maker: Adams, the game’s MVP, was 6 of 7 from the free throw line for a team-high 10 points.
Talking Point: “She deserves that more than anybody. She deserves it for all the time she’s put into it. Sometimes she gets overlooked in the papers and stuff like that, but everybody knows what goes on in practice. I’m really happy for her and her team.” – Willey, on Adam’s MVP trophy