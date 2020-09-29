RIPLEY • Ripley rode a rollercoaster of momentum on Tuesday night to knock off No. 3 Corinth 3-2 (25-14, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13) in a Division 1-4A match.
“Any division win is always a big win,” said Ripley head coach Greg Dillard. “We didn't beat them any last year, so beating them tonight was definitely a good thing and something that we had to do.”
The win was Ripley's first over Corinth since 2015.
The Lady Tigers (12-8, 4-1) jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead, taking the first set 25-14.
Ripley held a five-point advantage midway through the second set before the tide started to shift in Corinth's favor. Down 21-16, five-straight errors by Ripley tied the game and a Katie Nakagawa kill sparked a 3-0 run as Corinth pulled out a 26-24 win, tying the match 1-1.
Nakagawa finished the night with 19 kills but Corinth as a team, committed 34 attacking errors in their first game back from a two-week quarantine.
“I hate to use that as an excuse but I can't ignore the effect that it has," said Corinth head coach Emma Heubi. “I felt like we lacked some confidence. Once we had a few mistakes, we let that take control of how we played instead of playing our game.”
Ripley, again, built a five-point lead in the third set before Corinth (6-2, 2-1) came back to take a 2-1 match lead.
The Lady Warriors built a 7-1 lead to open the fourth set. But things changed quickly after a few Corinth errors and a pair of aces from Lexi Page tied the set 9-9.
The duo of Reagan Hall and Autumn Griffin combined for six kills as the Lady Tigers tied the match 2-2 with a 25-23 win in set four.
“I couldn't tell you what happened. It was one of those things we were up one minute and down the next. At the end of the day, I think they just believed in each other and made the adjustments to what Corinth was doing," said Dillard.
Hall and Page led Ripley with 10 kills apiece. Autumn Griffin added seven kills, Sarah Catherine Childs six and Desirae Pugh five.
Ripley broke a 7-7 tie with a 3-0 run in the fifth set and despite a small run by Corinth to pull the score to 14-13, Childs ended the night with a tip at the net for the match's final point.
Corinth now has five matches, all Division 1-4A contests, in the next eight days.