Ripley’s Matavia Cox, one of the most decorated student-athletes in the history of Blue Mountain women’s basketball, is rejoining the team as an assistant coach.
A two-time all-conference selection who graduated in 2018, Cox averaged 16.1 points per game her senior season and finished her four-year career with 1,182 points.
"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Lady Topper squad, just fulfilling a different role,” Cox said. "I'm anxious and excited to see what this season has in store for us.”
Blue Mountain went 4-22 overall last season, 3-17 in Southern States Athletic Conference play. Ten of the 11 players on the current roster are underclassmen.
"We are very pleased Matavia has agreed to join the women's basketball coaching staff," veteran BMC coach Lavon Driskell said, "Having played here four years, she understands our system on both sides of the ball, as well as our culture and what we expect."