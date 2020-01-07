RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers pounced on New Albany early on Tuesday night and opened up a 10-point lead at 17-7 by the end of the first quarter and went on to win the 1-4A division contest by a score of 48-38.
The Tigers took sole possession of first place in the division with the win.
“I thought for four quarters we defended really well, showed some discipline and stuck to our game plan of making things as hard as we could and just competed,” Ripley coach Adam Kirk said. “We told them as we left to go to warm up that we had to get off to a good start.
We knew they were going to come in with energy and we thought if we could get off to a good start that it might give us the momentum to carry us through the game. It did and it held up.”
New Albany made a run early in the third quarter and closed to within four at 29-25, but Ripley slammed the door of opportunity on the Bulldogs by going on a 13-6 run to close the period.
Jesus Reudas scored 18 for the Tigers in the win while Asa Howard hit for 12 points.
Mitchell Shettles led New Albany with 12 points while Artaveion High finished with 10.
Ripley is 14-2 (4-0) in 1-4A while New Albany slips to 13-2 (3-1).
(G) RIPLEY 64, NEW ALBANY 33: Ripley jumped out to an early 10-0 in the first quarter and then bombed the Lady Bulldogs for 30 second period points and won going away, 64-33.
Siarra Jackson led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. Amelia Hatch hit for 17 and Summer Kirkman added 13 points. Madison McDonald scored 10 points for New Albany. Ripley is now 15-2, 4-0 in division while New Albany falls to 8-8 and 2-2.
Three-pointers
TURNING POINT: Ripley’s fast start proved to be the difference as the Tigers raced out to a 7-0 lead and held New Albany scoreless until the 4:12 mark in the first period.
POINT MAKER: Jesus Reudas scored 18 points for Ripley including 10 in the third quarter.
TALKING POINT: “The key tonight was to control the line and to make all their threes contested, they’ve got some really good shooters. We just wanted to contest them and live with the results.” Kirk said.