Chauncey Rivers will be joining his Mississippi State teammate Tyre Phillips at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18, 2020 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Rivers has appeared in all 25 games during his time with the Bulldogs and started all 12 games this season after beginning his career at Georgia and East Mississippi Community College. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive end from Stone Mountain, Georgia has made 64 tackles at MSU, 14.5 stops for loss, 7.5 sacks, three pass deflections and forced a fumble.
Rivers is the seventh Bulldog to accept an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and will join Brian Cole II (Senior Bowl) and Darryl Williams and Tommy Stevens (East-West Shrine Bowl) in all-star games after the season.
Logan Lowery