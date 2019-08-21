Mississippi State senior Chauncey Rivers was chosen to the preseason watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive end.
Rivers appeared in all 13 games for the Bulldogs last season after sitting out 2017 following his transfer from East Mississippi Community College. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia made 24 tackles with seven stops for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Rivers is also a Preseason All-SEC selection by both the media and the league’s head coaches.
Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell claimed the Hendricks Award last year.