OXFORD -- Ole Miss has announced that Freddie Roach will remain as defensive line coach, a move that could play well with an important recruit.
The school also officially announced the re-hiring for long-time assistant coach Derrick Nix to coach Lane Kiffin's staff. Nix will move from running backs coach to wide receivers coach.
Moving forward Roach will also carry the title of recruiting cooridinator.
Roach has developed a close relationship with George County four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson. When Roach was in advanced conversations with the NFL's New York Giants Jackson canceled a scheduled Jan. 24 visit to Ole Miss.
If Kiffin and his staff can land him Jackson, described as a focused, hard worker by his high school coach, could be an important part of a rebuilding defensive line. The Rebels lose three DL seniors from the 2019 roster.
Roach has been the Rebels' defensive line coach for the last three seasons.
Nix, considered a strong in-state recruiter, has been an Ole Miss assistant for the last 12 seasons, all of those with the running backs.
The school did not officially announce the hiring of former Mississippi State assistant Terrell Buckley as a secondary coach, but that appears to be done.
Sources had indicated that Buckley was in talks with Kiffin, and former MSU defensive back Johnthan Banks tweeted a note of congratulations to Buckley late Friday.
We lost a great one today! @27TBuck you will be missed @Lane_Kiffin you got a beast!!— Johnthan Banks (@JBanks_27) January 18, 2020
The staff is hosting a handful of recruits for official visits this weekend.