The lineup for the 24th annual Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge has been announced.
The girls-only event will be held Saturday, Jan. 30 at two locations – New Site and Walnut. A total of of 12 games will be played, featuring local teams as well as out-of-state squads.
Four of the games involve Daily Journal-ranked teams. At New Site, No. 4 Pontotoc will face Rogers, Alabama; No. 3 New Site will meet Choctaw Central; and No. 1 Belmont will battle No. 5 Tupelo.
At Walnut, No. 8 Kossuth takes on Saltillo.
Also at New Site, reigning Class 6A state champ Olive Branch will play Loretto, Tennessee, which is led by SEC prospect Karly Weathers. Loretto is the only team that has defeated Belmont this season.