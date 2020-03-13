AMORY • The Amory Panthers got a solid start from sophomore pitcher Bo Rock on Friday afternoon and scored in all but two innings on their way to an 11-4 win over Ripley.
Amory (7-2) had six hits and drew 13 walks.
“We had 14 walks or hit by pitches, which always helps,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “I didn’t think we swung it all that well, but we got timely hitting and our guys battled in two-strike counts to win at-bats.
“Bo pitched as well as he did all year. He was on and had all three pitches and good control of his changeup.”
Rock struck out seven in four and two-thirds innings of work and had a shutout going until the fifth.
“I think I could control all three pitches I had,” Rock said. “I was able to throw my fastball, curveball and changeup all for a strike. That’s what helped me out the most today.”
The Panthers put up two in the first with a bases-loaded walk from Rock and a sacrifice fly from John Isaac Wallace.
Wallace added his second RBI on a groundout in a three-run third as Reed Stanford and Jimmy Gutierrez each had an RBI single.
In the fourth, Walker Maranto, Wallace, Stanford and Gutierrez all had free passes that drove in runs, and Braxton Griffin beat out an infield single that platted a run. Stanford added his third RBI in the fifth with a fielder’s choice.
Ripley scored three in the fifth and one in the sixth with Cade Davis, Reed Scott and Jak Ketchum all having RBI doubles. Scott and Hayden Fortune had two hits apiece for the Tigers (7-3).
Extra bases
Big Inning: Amory scored five runs in the fourth, including four bases-loaded walks.
Big Stat: The Panthers drew 13 walks and had two hit batsman.
Coach Speak: “We had to be one of the only teams playing. The guys got up here early and got the field ready, and it was great to be able to play.” – Amory coach Cade Hoggard