PONTOTOC – Kosciusko couldn’t keep up its frenetic pace, and it ultimately couldn’t keep up with Pontotoc.
The Warriors took control in the second half en route to a 62-50 win in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday night.
Rock Robinson had a big third quarter, and so did Pontotoc’s defense, to turn the momentum.
“Anybody that plays with that much intensity, it’s kind of hard to play that way for four quarters,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “I knew somewhere down the line they’d have to have some kind of break – at least, I was hoping they would have some type of break.
“That third quarter was big for us.”
This was a battle of two regular-season division champs, but Kosciusko (22-6) came in as a No. 4 seed after stumbling in the Division 4-4A tournament.
The Whippets started fast and led nearly the entire first half.
But outside shooting woes caught up to them. They made just 2 of 16 from behind the arc, and Pontotoc (22-8), ranked No. 10 by the Daily Journal, was happy to let those shots fly.
“I wanted to sag and let them have every outside shot,” Tipler said. “I told the guys they might hit a few, but if they hit 13 threes, they deserve to win the game.”
Kosciusko led 29-28 at halftime, but Robinson came out red-hot in the third quarter, when he scored eight of his game-high 22 points.
The Warriors led 43-35 entering the fourth, and the Whippets never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
Hobson finished with 10 points. Pontotoc also got good games from its post players, with Tres Vaughn notching eight points and eight rebounds, and Gavin Brinker recording six points and four boards.
E’shavious Mays and Antonio Harmon had 11 points each for Kosciusko.
Pontotoc will host New Albany in a second-round game Saturday.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: It was a 43-37 Pontotoc lead when Caleb Hobson threw down a two-handed dunk, followed by a Joe Haze Austin steal and layup to make it 47-37.
Point Maker: Robinson shot 8 of 14 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “It was teammates getting me open, and everything was working out.” – Robinson, on his big third quarter