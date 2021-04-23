NASHVILLE – Kumar Rocker found his groove early and never let up on Friday night.
No. 2 Vanderbilt beat No. 4 Mississippi State, 6-2, to take the series opener at Hawkins field. Game 2 will be on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Rocker, who entered the game leading the nation with eight wins this year, pitched a complete game as the Commodores improved to 30-6 and 12-4 in the SEC.
Mississippi State (28-9, 10-6 SEC) found the most success in the first inning. Rowdey Jordan led off the game with a ground-rule double to right-center field, then scored two batters later on a Kamren James RBI groundout.
Jordan singled in the top of the third inning, but Rocker (9-1, 1.48 ERA) went on to retire 19 of the last 22 batters he faced in the complete game. He allowed an unearned run in the ninth inning after a two-out error and a Luke Hancock RBI single.
MSU's Christian MacLeod started the game hot and struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced, but the Vanderbilt bats found success against the lefty the second time through the line up.
MacLeod was pulled after 3 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on four walks and three hits. Vanderbilt led 4-1 when he was pulled.
Stone Simmons entered the game in place of MacLeod and pitched the longest outing of his season. He allowed only three hits and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.
He was pulled after allowing two base runners with no outs in the eighth inning, and Chase Patrick entered and limited the damage with one inning of work.