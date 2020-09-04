PHILADELPHIA • Tupelo made the mistake of letting Jarquez Hunter get a head start.
The senior tailback carried a big load on Friday night, rushing for 170 yards on 33 carries as Neshoba Central held on to beat Tupelo, 25-17, in the season opener for both teams.
Hunter scored both of his touchdowns in the second quarter as the Rockets built a 25-3 halftime lead. And in the fourth quarter, he ate up yards and clock.
“His style just wears you down, wears you down, wears you down,” Neshoba Central coach Patrick Schoolar said.
Despite the early deficit, Tupelo had plenty of chances to tie the game in the final period. But the Golden Wave passing game struggled to sustain drives, which was a theme all night.
Jake Weir completed just 11 of 31 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, and his receivers had several drops.
“I understand why we dropped some balls,” first-year Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We’ve had four starting receivers out on quarantine for two weeks. So their chemistry was lacking a little bit.”
Tupelo had several players in quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
But Neshoba Central’s defense didn’t make things easy for Tupelo. A fumble forced by Hunter – who plays linebacker on defense – set up a field goal. And then linebacker Jaharon Griffin recorded a safety for a 5-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“We’re going to lean on defense all year. When you bring back eight starters, you’re going to lean on them a little bit,” Schoolar said.
After a quiet first quarter, Hunter busted loose in the second. On a fourth-and-3, he broke a handful of tackles and raced 35 yards for a touchdown, giving the Rockets a 12-0 lead with 9:08 left in the half.
Hunter was used as a decoy for Neshoba’s next score, when quarterback Eli Anderson faked a handoff and hit open grass for a 43-yard TD run. Hunter added a 33-yard score late in the half for a 25-3 lead.
Tupelo’s offense found life after halftime, when Weir hit Corbin Huggins for a 64-yard TD on the first play of the second half. Weir later hit KD Gibson from 28 yards on a pass that bounced off two other players.
Extra Points
• Turning Point: After Tupelo’s Zech Pratt made an interception, Weir was picked off at the Neshoba Central 1-yard line by Ty Matthews with 10:53 left in the game. That’s the closest the Wave would get to the end zone that quarter.
• Point Man: Hunter had 109 yards by halftime. He had 51 yards in the fourth quarter.
• Talking Point: “My offensive line, they were giving me a couple of seconds, and I can get through the hole and get a couple yards, a couple first downs.” – Hunter
Notes
• Huggins led all receivers with five catches for 114 yards and one TD.
• Neshoba Central finished with 322 total yards, while Tupelo had 206.
• Tupelo will host West Point (0-1) next week.