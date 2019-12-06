OXFORD • Rod Barnes believes he’ll bring a better Cal State-Bakersfield basketball team to his Ole Miss homecoming on Saturday than the team he had Tuesday night.
The Roadrunners, though, might not be improved enough to knock off an SEC team on its home floor.
The Rebels, meanwhile, could use some improvement themselves. They’ve lost three of their last four, all against a more challenging part of the schedule than when they posted four-straight wins against teams like Bakersfield who are buyout home games for Ole Miss.
It’s a 1 p.m. tip at The Pavilion.
The Roadrunners are 4-6 following a 64-60 home loss to Cal State-Santa Barbara.
“I thought our guys played their best, most complete game as far as from beginning to end,” Barnes said. “I thought we got better.”
Part of the Roadrunners’ struggles this season have come from adjusting to the loss of last year’s leading scorer. He’ll be sitting on the Ole Miss bench Saturday – transfer guard Jarkel Joiner.
A former Oxford High School star and Daily Journal Player of the Year, Joiner averaged 15.6 points and 32.2 minutes last season, the only Bakersfield player to start all 34 games.
There will still be Mississippi flavor to join Barnes, the former Ole Miss coach. Former Southaven star Taze Moore, a 6-foot-5 swing man, is the Roadrunners’ leading scorer with 12.0 points a game.
A fourth-year junior, Moore has remained in California amid five surgeries and a medical redshirt season to reach this level of impact.
“He’s finally healthy, and he’s going to have a breakout season,” Barnes said.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis needs not a breakout season from Devontae Shuler but just a return to form.
The Rebels’ junior point guard shot 54.5 percent in the first three games but has shot just 21 percent in the last five.
Shuler, who averaged 10.3 points last season, was just 2-for-10 from the floor in the Rebels’ 67-58 loss to No. 24 Butler on Tuesday.
Shot selection
“We’ve got to encourage him to take good shots. You can’t try to get out of slumps by taking tough shots,” Davis said. “I thought (Tuesday) for the most part he took good shots, he really did, at the rim, mid-range jump shots, even the one on the break. He made those all year long last year. Just rhythm, come back, step in, I want Devontae to shoot that. If he was taking a bunch of bad shots I’d be more worried.”
Barnes, an All-SEC guard as a player, was 141-109 from 1999-2006 as Ole Miss coach. He led the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament in three of his first four seasons including the Sweet 16 in 2001, the schools’ best-ever finish.
“Obviously being back at my alma mater is a great deal,” he said. “Right now I just want to come home and do well with our program.”