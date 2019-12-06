The second class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor at Dudy Noble Field was announced on Friday.
Pitchers Eric DuBose (1995-97), Paul Gregory (1928-30) and Bobby Thigpen (1984-85) will officially be added to the plaques in the Adkerson Plaza in right field when Mississippi State opens SEC play at home against Arkansas on March 13-15.
DuBose is the school’s all-time strikeout leader with 428 and spent five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Baltimore Orioles. Thigpen was a two-way player for the Diamond Dogs and pitched for nine years in MLB and was later a bullpen coach for the Chicago White Sox. Thigpen was the 1990 Rolaids Relief Pitcher of the Year after notching 57 saves, which was then a single-season MLB record.
Gregory was a three-sport athlete for MSU and later a two-sport coach. He played football, baseball and basketball and played professionally for two years with the White Sox. Gregory was State’s basketball coach from 1948-55 and baseball coach from 1957-74 and led the Bulldogs to four SEC Championships and the program’s first College World Series appearance in 1971.