ROSS BARNETT • Lake managers hoped they had eradicated invasive giant salvinia with spraying, burning and months on end of intentionally-low water levels, but the return to full pool in October revealed four small patches that had survived. Efforts are now in full swing to attack and kill those patches before they can spread.
Battling aquatic weeds is part of the job for managers of any manmade lakes or reservoirs, but giant salvinia, a weed that found its way here from Brazil, has pushed that urgency to previously-unseen levels. The battle that could be spreading to Northeast Mississippi in years to come, as the plant has also been spotted in Pickwick, Bay Springs and the Aberdeen and Columbus locks of the Tenn-Tom Waterway, all within the past two years.
The terms of the battle are serious. Under ideal growing conditions, such as a typical Mississippi summer, a spread of giant salvinia can double its biomass in 36 hours.
“A piece the size of your fingertip, brought in unintentionally from another lake on a boat or trailer, can turn into a colony, then a patch the size of an office desk, then the size of a home, then a city block, then a neighborhood, then a whole town just in no time,” Bobby Cleveland, public liaison with the Pearl River Valley Water Management District, said. Cleveland is also a lifelong outdoorsman, fisherman and outdoor writer who spent 30 years covering the outdoors for Jackson-area newspapers.
The Ross Barnett giant salvinia battle began with its discovery in June and escalated quickly.
A continent-hopper
Native to Brazil, the plant thrives in warm, damp climates and can be an explosively-growing menace that demands constant attention. Left unchecked, it can quickly overwhelm whole bodies of water, consuming nutrients and blocking out sunlight, eventually rendering areas useless for any form of recreation.
“All through last spring, we held the lake level no higher than 296 feet above sea level, which is a foot and a half low, and we closed Pelahatchie Bay, where the weed was, to boating altogether,” Cleveland said. “Keeping the lake low let us starve it of water, leaving it high and dry. At the October 18 board meeting, the decision was made that it was necessary to raise the lake back up, knowing that once any surviving giant salvinia was back in the water, we’d find it.”
Though the lake-raising process was expected to take many weeks, a tremendous supply of late October rains allowed the lake to return to ideal operating level in only three days. They found living patches of giant salvinia within an hour of ideal lake level being reached, four small pockets, the largest measuring 20 by 25 feet, and all four within the same quarter acre of lake.
On the grow
“It was on a point of an island in the bay,” Cleveland said. “The biologist leading our fight said it was the worst possible place it could have been, on a spot exposed to the wind on three sides. It’ll go where the wind takes it. Also, it happens it’s time for the water hyacinth mats to migrate. Salvinia grows much faster than hyacinth but hyacinth stands up much taller in the water, and salvinia hitches a ride on it when it can. If there’s a 20 mile per hour wind, hyacinth mats probably move around at 10 miles per hour, which can be catastrophic in controlling salvinia’s spread.”
Grasp and control
To that end, managers are using 400 feet of oil containment boom to close off Pelahatchie Bay, not letting any weeds or any boats in. They’ve used helicopter-based spraying efforts to attack the salvinia, the hyacinth and other nuisance plants like alligator weed, they’ve purchased a flame thrower they’re using to burn the weed once it’s dead, they’ve installed boat cleaning stations and launched a major public education effort. All of this comes with a hefty price tag. While it’s hard to separate salvinia-specific costs from the budget, Cleveland estimates they’ve spent not less than $200,000 in efforts caused by salvinia’s appearance alone.