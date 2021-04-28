OXFORD – Ole Miss men's basketball ended with a run to the bubble in 2021.
A year from now a mix of old and young with seven new signees could help the Rebels float to a higher level in the March Madness conversation.
Pint-sized Parade All-American Daeshun Ruffin and Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield are the class headliners. There are four high school players and three transfers – none from the junior college level.
In a nod to the NCAA’s new emphasis on freedom of movement for players, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis added transfers from Georgia in Tye Fagan and Miami in Nysier Brooks to join Brakefield.
First-teamers at their respective schools, Fagan and the 7-footer Brooks had 50 starts between them last year.
“Everybody in college basketball is working to stay older, but I think you’ve still got to get a great mixture of young players that you can develop. We’ve got both in this class,” Davis told a group of local media in a Zoom call this week.
Brakefield lived in Jackson for a time before finishing his high school career at Huntington (West Virginia) Prep School.
He doesn’t bring a wealth of starting experience – just two at Duke in 22 game appearances – but he brings a history with Davis.
“Jaemyn’s one of the very first guys I called when I got the job here. We’ve been recruiting him for a long time. We were very, very heavily involved when he made his decision to go to Duke. We were right there,” Davis said.
Davis is so confident in the class he’s signed that he expects to change the Rebels’ style of play.
Last year the team didn’t always seek to push the ball up the floor waiting instead for obvious opportunities.
In Brakefield, Davis sees a skilled player who can help Ole Miss get out in transition in less than perfect conditions.
“Jaemyn play-makes. He can rebound it, advance the ball up the floor but make great decisions. He’s a really good passer,” Davis said.
Ole Miss was tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 30 percent.
Davis believes Brakefield, at 6-foot-9, can be a matchup problem with his 3-point shot, but that with Ruffin and other freshmen other shooters could emerge.
“We want to do what we’ve done defensively,” Davis said. “I think offensively you’ll see more possessions. We can play faster in transition. I think our skill level has improved, and our 3-point shooting has improved.”