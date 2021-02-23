PINE GROVE • Carson Rowland showcased his 3-point shooting ability, and it became contagious throughout the rest of his Pine Grove teammates.
The junior point guard shot 5 of 6 from the beyond the arc as part of his 16 points in the first half to help the Panthers build a 20-point halftime lead, and they pulled away for a 70-37 win over Houlka in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Tuesday.
Rowland finished the game with 18 points in two-and-a-half quarters of action.
Pine Grove (16-11) will visit defending 1A champ Ingomar on Thursday in the second round.
“When he gets going like that, he draws a lot of excitement from his teammates,” Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker said. “He’s worked on that outside shot. He knows teams try to take away that drive, so he’s worked to expand his game.”
A slow start for both teams saw the first field goal come from Rowland’s first trey at the 3:49 mark for a 4-0 lead in the first quarter. Sophomore Keaton Wilkerson mixed in a three before Rowland buried a NBA-range stepback triple at the buzzer for the 12-6 lead, sparking the Pine Grove offense.
“Hitting that shot got the crowd going – got everybody going,” Rowland said. “We kind of calmed down after that slow start and started playing better from there.”
Pine Grove shot 11 of 27 (40.7%) from 3-point range with six different players connecting from deep. Rowland hit three more in the second, including another 25-foot jumper at the buzzer for a 37-17 halftime lead.
“You have to respect every kid on the floor because they can all shoot the ball,” said Houlka head coach Seth Burt. “Rowland did what he does. It’s his time of the year. He knows it’s win or go home, and they kind of rode his back tonight.”
Defensively, Pine Grove keyed on Houlka sharpshooter Seth Winter, who came into the game averaging 16.3 points per game. He was held in check to just four points on one field goal early in the fourth.
Jarell Hamilton led Houlka (13-13) with 13 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Rowland hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half to pull away.
Point Maker: Pine Grove’s Jack Hudson scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 50% from 3-point territory.
Talking Point: “We haven’t shot well coming into the playoffs, but I was glad to see us spread it out tonight and have several guys find success.” – Walker