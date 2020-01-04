PONTOTOC • Potts Camp presented a huge size mismatch, but Ripley’s 5-foot-9 Jesus Ruedas had the biggest impact in his team’s win on Saturday night.
No. 3-ranked Ripley beat Potts Camp, 65-59 in overtime, at the Tangle on the Trail held at Pontotoc High School. Ruedas finished the game with 18 points and 11 steals as Ripley forced the long Cardinals to commit 28 turnovers.
“He wants to win, and that’s the bottom line,” Ripley coach Adam Kirk said of Ruedas. “When he gets a nose for it, he doesn’t stop. I can tell him to stop or slow down, but when he wants to go, he’s gonna go be a bulldog.”
Ripley’s defense was strong from the start. The Tigers (13-2) forced Potts Camp to commit 10 turnovers in the first quarter as Ripley jumped ahead 16-9.
The Tigers pushed that lead to 10 points, 27-17, late in the first half, but Potts Camp (10-2) used a 7-0 run to end the second quarter to cut Ripley’s lead to 29-26 at halftime. Ripley led 40-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Using its size in the fourth quarter, Potts Camp got to the free throw line on five-consecutive possessions to take a 48-44 lead, but Asa Howard hit a floater to cut the lead to two points, then Ruedas made his biggest play of the game.
Mitchell Saulsberry dribbled to half-court, but Ruedas came from behind and swiped the ball and tied the game on a layup.
A minute later, he grabbed another steal and layup to put Ripley up 51-49.
“I was just playing hard,” Ruedas said. “I was just trying to get after my man every possession and make him tired and make him turn it over.”
Potts Camp tied it up on a Walter Hamilton 3-point play to send the game to overtime, but Ripley outscored Potts Camp 12-6 during overtime to win it.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Down 56-55 in overtime, Ripley’s TJ Storey had a putback and a layup on consecutive possessions to put Ripley ahead for good, 59-56.
Point Maker: Howard scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.
Talking Point: “I thought in the first half we missed some easy shots against the zone pressure. Asa can score and he likes to score. He’s gonna shoot it and I thought tonight he went in there and didn’t settle.” – Kirk on Howard’s second half.
Other games
(B) Starkville 67, Southaven 43: The No. 2-ranked Yellowjackets hit 12 3-pointers to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Jamarvious Phillips led Starkville with 17 points while Eric Green finished with 16 and Coltie Young had 12.
(B) Forest Hill 51, Tupelo 47: Keondre Montgomery scored a game-high 31 points as Forest Hill held off No. 7-ranked Tupelo’s comeback rally.
The Patriots led 22-5 after one quarter, but The Golden Wave (12-6) cut the lead to four points late in the fourth quarter.
Tupelo was led by Braxton Bishop with 16 points.