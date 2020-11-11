Four-star guard Daeshun Ruffin headlines a class of three high school basketball players expected to sign with Ole Miss during the early signing period for spring sports which begins today.
Ruffin, of Jackson Callaway, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 35 player overall, the No. 4 point guard and the No. 1 player in Mississippi.
Listed at 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, he’s been an explosive player for the Chargers, who are coached by former Ole Miss standout David Sanders.
White, a 6-5 shooting guard from Conyers, Georgia and a three-start recruit is ranked No. 141 overall and No. 30 at his position.
Slatten, als0 a 6-5 shooting guard, is No. 255 overall and No. 54 at the position.
White is ranked No. 9 in Georgia, Slatten No. 7 in Tennessee.