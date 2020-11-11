Point guard Daeshun Ruffin made it official and signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for basketball and spring sports.
Listed at 5-foot-9 Ruffin has been an explosive playmaker for Jackson Callaway under coach David Sanders, himself a former Ole Miss standout.
Ruffin is ranked the No. 35 overall player on the 247Sports composite list. He’s ranked the No. 4 point guard and the No. 1 player in Mississippi.
Ruffin is believed to be the first No. 1 Mississippi player to sign with Ole Miss since Sanders in 1997.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis also added three-star shooting guards James White of Conyers, Georgia and Grant Slatten of Sparta, Tenn.
Both are listed at 6-5.
White is ranked the No. 141 overall prospect, Slatten the No. 255 prospect.