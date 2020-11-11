Daeshun Ruffin

Point guard Daeshun Ruffin made it official and signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for basketball and spring sports.

Listed at 5-foot-9 Ruffin has been an explosive playmaker for Jackson Callaway under coach David Sanders, himself a former Ole Miss standout.

Ruffin is ranked the No. 35 overall player on the 247Sports composite list. He’s ranked the No. 4 point guard and the No. 1 player in Mississippi.

Ruffin is believed to be the first No. 1 Mississippi player to sign with Ole Miss since Sanders in 1997.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis also added three-star shooting guards James White of Conyers, Georgia and Grant Slatten of Sparta, Tenn.

Both are listed at 6-5.

White is ranked the No. 141 overall prospect, Slatten the No. 255 prospect.

