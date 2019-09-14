OXFORD • It wasn’t necessarily the Ole Miss plan to highlight freshman Jarod “Snoop” Conner at the end of last week’s game, but it could have been.
Only three of Conner’s eight carries in the Rebels’ 31-17 win over Arkansas actually came in the fourth quarter.
One was a 25-yard burst as Ole Miss ran the ball five-straight times on a 66-yard drive that ended with the Rebels’ fourth touchdown, a 26-yard scamper by Scottie Phillips with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left.
“I was pretty fresh. I didn’t get that many carries in the first half, so I had my legs under me,” Conner said.
Phillips, who narrowly missed 1,000 yards in 2018 when his season was cut short by an ankle injury, has been the Rebels’ lead back.
That won’t change today against FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana in a 3 p.m. kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss (1-1) ran the ball on 53 of 77 plays against Arkansas, and that requires fresh backs at all times, not just the fourth quarter, running backs coach Derrick Nix said.
“Running back is a violent position. Things can change on one carry.”
Southeastern broke into the FCS top 25 at No. 23 after opening the season with a 35-14 home win over then-No. 6 Jacksonville State.
The Lions were scheduled to play at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Florida, in Week 2, but the game was canceled due to concerns with Hurricane Dorian. SLU has had two weeks to prepare for Ole Miss.
An opportunistic Southeastern defense had six sacks and two interceptions against Jacksonville State.
Eight carries for Conner against the Razorbacks were seven more than he got in Week 1 when Ole Miss ran only 53 plays in a 15-10 loss at Memphis.
“They told us we were going to get more carries,” Conner said.
Freshman Jerrion Ealy, a five-star recruit, had four carries for 7 yards and three catches for 35 yards against Arkansas. Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez worked to get Ealy the ball on the edge, and Ealy averaged 11.7 yards per catch.
Nix feels like he has four backs he can trust including sophomore Isaiah Woullard, last year’s second-leading rushers.
Right now the freshmen haven’t been asked to process the entire offense, but that’s something Nix hopes will change soon.
“We’ve given Jerrion some roles, some packages that he can learn and will bring him along slowly. The same thing with Snoop Conner. The guys are learning at a high rate and getting more confidence every week,” Nix said.
Ultimately Nix envisions an offense where 68-percent run calls will be the norm, not the exception. He’s trying to prepare his players for that.
“We’d like to be in a position where we can run the football when they give us the right amount of numbers and to be able to run the football when everybody knows you have to as well.”