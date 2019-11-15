No. 4 Alabama’s path for another appearance in the College Football Playoff became a little more difficult this past weekend with a 46-41 home loss to top-ranked LSU.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban doesn’t want his players looking that far into the future though. Saban wants their focus squarely upon their trip to Starkville on Saturday to play Mississippi State.
“The No. 1 thing that I’m concerned about, just so everybody gets it, is how we complete the season,” Saban said. “I don’t want to talk about anything other than the game we have this week. We’re not making any predictions or whatever.
Continue the ‘legacy’
“We have a legacy around here that we’ve only had one team in the last 12 years that’s lost more than one game in the regular season and I’d like for this team to be able to continue that.”
Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) owns an 11-game winning streak against the Bulldogs. The Tide shut out MSU 24-0 last year in Tuscaloosa but needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat the Bulldogs 31-24 the last time they visited Davis Wade Stadium in 2017.
“It’s always a very physical game when we play Mississippi State this time of year,” Saban said.
Each team enters the weekend with questions about their starting quarterback. Alabama junior Tua Tagovailoa underwent surgery on his right ankle on Oct. 20 and missed the Arkansas game but returned last week against LSU, completing 21 of 40 passes for 418 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Saban stated that Tagovailoa practiced without a lot of soreness on Wednesday and was starting to make a lot of progress.
“Just like last week, it will probably be a game time decision as to whether he can or can’t play,” Saban said.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State has not named its starting signal caller for Saturday either. Senior Tommy Stevens and freshman Garrett Shrader are both currently listed as co-starters on the Bulldogs’ depth chart.
“I don’t see a lot of difference in whichever quarterback they play,” Saban said. “They kind of run their offense. They run a lot of quarterback runs with both guys and they run a lot of the same passing plays with both guys. I don’t really see a significant difference in what they do when both of those guys play. They’re both capable guys. They are big guys that have running ability and both are good passers.”