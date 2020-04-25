Tommy Stevens started his Mississippi State career inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
It’s now his new home as the New Orleans Saints traded into the seventh round on Saturday to select the Bulldogs’ quarterback with the 240th overall pick.
Stevens is the fourth MSU player to be picked in the 2020 NFL Draft and the first Bulldog drafted by the Saints since Herman Carroll in 1994.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder from Indianapolis, Indiana started all nine game in which he played this past fall after transferring in from Penn State. Stevens completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bulldogs and also rushed 83 times for 381 yards and four more scores.
Stevens spent four years at Penn State where he appeared in 23 games. He hit on 24 of 41 throws for 304 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 506 yards and eight TDs and also caught 14 passes 62 yards and two scores in his career for the Nittany Lions.
New Orleans traded a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft to the Houston Texans in order to select Stevens, who drew comparisons to Saints quarterback Taysom Hill during draft evaluations.