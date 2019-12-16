The Saltillo boys basketball team is rolling through its schedule this season, largely due to the elevated scoring from a few guards.
Saltillo’s only loss on the season came to Class 6A Columbus, and the No. 4-ranked Tigers (11-1) have knocked off No. 6-ranked New Site, North Panola, Okolona and Hernando this season. Plus, Saltillo is 1-0 in Division 1-5A play after beating Lake Cormorant on Friday night.
“They are just doing everything I ask of them, both offensively and defensively,” coach Craig Lauderdale said. “They’re playing hard and doing what I tell them to. Everybody on our team has gelled together pretty well and nobody really cares who scores.”
Saltillo is led by All-Area player T.J. Hannah, a 6-foot-6 forward who is averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds a game this year. Teams key on him, which has opened up scoring opportunities for junior Braxton Gibbs, sophomore Dee Howell and others.
Gibbs ‘plays bigger’
Gibbs, a captain, is averaging 17 ppg this year. On Saturday against Senatobia in the BIGG Classic, he scored 22 points to lead the Tigers. Howell is averaging 12 ppg and was crucial in Friday’s win against Lake Cormorant, scoring 21 points.
“Braxton is just a good scorer and plays good defense,” Lauderdale said. “He has a 3-point shot, mid-range game, and he can finish at the rim. He’s a 5-foot-9 guard that plays bigger than that. Then we have T.J. and Dee, and we have four or five other players who are getting five to six points each for us.”
Senatobia held Hannah to a season-low 14 points on Saturday, but Gibbs hit four 3-pointers and was named the game’s MVP.
“We have some really talented players and we just use what the defense gives us and try to hit our shots,” Gibbs said. “Most of the defenses draw towards T.J., and that opens up opportunities for us on the outside.
“Whoever’s night it is, we just give them the ball and let them put on a show.”
Saltillo travels to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, this week to play in the Smoky Mountain Classic. The Tigers open on Thursday against Virginia’s Eastside at 2:30 p.m.