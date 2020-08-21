Saltillo’s football season will be delayed another week by the coronavirus.
The team was put into quarantine following Thursday’s practices after some players tested positive for COVID-19. They will be allowed to leave quarantine on Sept. 4, which was when Saltillo was scheduled to open the 2020 season at Itawamba AHS.
The Tigers’ first game will now be Sept. 11 at home against Ripley. Itawamba AHS, which is now slated to open that same night at New Hope, is looking for a replacement opponent for Sept. 4.
“Disappointed, but we know that the season’s not over. We just have to make this adjustment and reload and go again,” Saltillo coach Ryan Summers said.
The Tigers also had to cancel next Friday’s scrimmage at Kossuth.
Summers would not say how many of his players tested positive, but that it was “enough for them to shut us down.”
The football season had already been delayed two weeks by the MHSAA due to the coronavirus. Those teams opened preseason practices on Monday.
Saltillo went 1-11 last season, including an 0-7 mark in Division 1-5A. Summers is entering his third season as head coach.
“We’re gonna be fine,” Summers said. “We’re gonna get back after it soon as we get through this little hiccup.”