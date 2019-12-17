SALTILLO – The Saltillo girls soccer team remained undefeated in Division 2-5A with a big win over the 5A defending state champs on Tuesday.
Saltillo beat Lafayette, 3-1, behind two goals by junior midfielder Brianna Huckaby. The win pushed the Lady Tigers to 7-2 on the year with a 2-0 record in 2-5A.
“This was a hard-fought game for both teams. We had a two-goal lead at halftime, but it didn’t really feel that way,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “They’re a really good team with a lot of pace and we did a good job of capitalizing when we had the chances. It was a good game.”
Saltillo struck first with a goal on its first corner kick attempt.
In the 19th minute, Autumn McHenry delivered the corner kick into a streaking Huckaby, who headed the ball over the goalie to put the Lady Tigers up 1-0.
Three minutes later, Huckaby was fouled and scored again on a free kick from outside the box to put Saltillo up 2-0.
“I’ve been coached a lot on the headers and corner kicks, and I was excited to finally get one in the net,” Huckaby said. “On the free kick, I miss a lot of those and these felt really good to get in.”
Lafayette (11-4-1, 1-1) outshot Saltillo 7-3 in the first half, but missed three open shots and the Lady Tigers led 2-0 at halftime.
To start the second half, neither team could get much going offensively, but the Lady Commodores started to play more aggressively in the final 20 minutes.
In the 66th minute, Lafayette’s Hudson Lindsay moved around two defenders and scored to cut the lead to 2-1.
Ninety seconds later in the 68th minute, Saltillo freshman Bre Morgan outran everyone along the right side of the field and scored to put Saltillo up 3-1 and secured the game.
“One of the things that we have to do to be a good team is find a way to answer when somebody scores on us,” Reeder said. “We found a way to find the back of the net and it was a huge momentum swing for us.”