GLEN • Saltillo nearly let it slip away but found their composure when it mattered most.
The Tigers bounced back from letting a 17-point halftime lead get away, making crucial plays in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to cling to a 55-49 win over West Union on Tuesday at the Peggy Bain Memorial Tournament at Alcorn Central.
Saltillo (4-5) led 35-18 at halftime, but the momentum shifted into West Union's favor in the third. The Eagles (5-8) outscored Saltillo 16-8 in the third, including a 7-0 run to close the period, pulling within double digits for the first time since the first quarter.
“You have a lead at halftime, so the first four minutes of the third quarter is the most important,” said Saltillo head coach Craig Lauderdale. “You try and teach them to play hard for four minutes and establish the game.”
“(West Union) came out and worked their tail off to get back in the game.”
The Eagles turned their 7-0 run to close the third into a 19-1 run to start the fourth, taking a 46-44 lead on a layup from freshman Cole Willard with 2:27 left.
Willard finished with a team-high 15 points.
“We didn’t change defenses. We didn’t change offenses. We did the same thing that we did in the first half but did it with a little more intensity,” said West Union head coach Timbo Henderson.
Junior post player Skylar Ritter scored on back-to-back possessions, the last a turnaround jumpshot for the lead with 1:15 left. The Tigers closed the game going 7-10 from the free throw line to hold on for the win.
Ritter scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth.
“He had a tough end of the third quarter where he missed a couple of rebounds. In the fourth quarter, he really stepped up there after he had a breather,” Lauderdale said of Ritter.
E.J. Fisk scored 11 points for Saltillo. Cade Hamm added 10, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first half.
The trio of Willard, Greer Manning and Caleb Graves combined to score 28 of West Union's 31 points in the second half. Graves scored 11 of his 14 points in the final two quarters.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Saltillo went on an 8-0 run after West Union took the lead late in the fourth.
Point Man: Braxton Gibbs finished with 18 points, four assists and four steals.
Talking Point: “He’s a good basketball player, offensively and defensively. They tried to take him away a bit in the second half, but our other kids stepped up.” - Lauderdale on Gibbs.