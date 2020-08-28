Saltillo’s Madison Jones, one of the top cross country runners in the state, committed to Mississippi State on Thursday.
The senior chose MSU over Southern Miss, Mississippi College and a handful of other schools. The Bulldogs are led by coach Patrick McGregor, who was hired last August.
“Their coaching staff is relatively new, and in talking to them I can tell they’re really hungry and excited for the future,” Jones said. “They have a lot of talent coming in, and I’m super excited to be able to contribute.”
Jones has helped keep the dominant Saltillo program on top. The Lady Tigers have won five-straight Class 5A state championships, and Jones has been a part of the last four.
She has finished second at the state meet each of the last two years. One of her goals for this season is to win that elusive individual title.
“It’s definitely always in the back of your head, especially it being my last season,” Jones said. “This summer it’s what I was mainly thinking about, honestly.”
She also wants to break 18 minutes for 5 kilometers, and she wants to run well at the Foot Locker South Regional in November in Charlotte. She won the Junior Girls division there last year.
Jones won eight races for Saltillo last fall. She’ll have a bit of a late start this year due to a stress reaction injury, which will likely cause her to miss the Lady Tigers’ first race at the South Pontotoc Invitational on Thursday.
With her college commitment out of the way, Jones is returning her focus to the high school season.
“I’m still a Tiger right now, so I can focus on being the best for my team in the moment and knowing I have security coming.”