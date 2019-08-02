As the kids say, Zac Miller likes to “send it” when he’s wakeboarding, and that approach led him to a national championship.
The 9-year-old from Saltillo won the Junior Boys Beginner division last weekend at the World Wakeboard Association National Championships in Seattle.
It was no sure thing after Miller fell during one of his heats. His parents, Bryan and Chanda, were concerned that Zac might fall again due to his aggressive approach.
“Zac tends to go big a lot and really charges the wake very hard, so he does tend to fall more than he should,” Bryan Miller said. “But that joker did not fall. He stepped up and did good.
“He sent it.”
Zac Miller first jumped on a wakeboard at age 5, and he’s been at it competitively for two years. After dominating the Southern Wake Series circuit, he went to regionals in Orlando and won there to qualify for nationals.
Next up is the WWA Wakeboard World Championships in mid-October, in Cancun, Mexico.
Bryan said his son was a natural on the water from the beginning. He started out water skiing, then quickly graduated to wakeboarding.
“He caught on to (skiing) extremely quick, so then I thought, well, let me get him a wakeboard and see how he does,” Bryan said. “By the third time, he was ripping all over the lake, just no problem.”
Zac will move up to the Junior Boys division next year, and the trip to Seattle showed him what he’ll be up against.
He trains two to three days a week in Tupelo, then goes to Smith Lake, in Alabama, on the weekends. He also works with a coach, former professional wakeboarder Nathan Strange. He also has support from a pair of sponsors, Core Cycle & Outdoor and the Board’s Nest.
‘Wants to be better’
“Nobody has to push him to be better, he wants to be better,” said Strange, who was the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world in 1997 and wakeboarded professionally for three years.
Strange said he likes Miller’s chances of winning at worlds, and he likes his chances of being successful for years to come.
“I would say he’d be No. 1 in world by the end of the year at that tournament,” Strange said. “I could foresee that driving his interest to be that same type of competitor even in the higher divisions.”