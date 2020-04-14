OXFORD – Samford forward Robert Allen announced through his Twitter account Tuesday that he will transfer to Ole Miss.
Allen could be the impact rebounder Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis is seeking though his immediate eligibility remains unclear.
Allen is not a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining and under normal circumstances would have to sit out a year.
However, multiple media reports indicate the NCAA is considering a revision to its transfer policy that would allow athletes to transfer one time during the careers and without the one-year penalty.
This movement was in place before the mid-March COVID-19 shutdown.
A vote is expected in late May, reports Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com. If passed it’s possible the measure could take place immediately.
Wednesday is the first day of the spring signing period.
The Rebels earlier gained a commitment from Rider graduate Dimencio Vaughn, a 6-foot-5 combo guard who averaged 14.8 points last season. Vaughn will be immediately eligible.
A native of Orlando, the 6-8, 200-pound Allen appeared in 65 games with 63 starts over his two seasons at Samford.
He averaged 9.9 points and 8.3 rebounds as a freshman, 14.1 points and 7.0 rebounds as a sophomore.
Nationally, Allen was an unranked prospect coming out of high school. He attracted interest from Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson and Elon among others.